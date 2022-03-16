KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Upgraded at Citigroup

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $6.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.