Kryll (KRL) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Kryll (KRL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $556,346.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00103571 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

