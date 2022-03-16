Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

