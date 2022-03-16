L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 5.2%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $243.70 and last traded at $244.62. Approximately 27,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,776,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.11.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

