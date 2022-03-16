La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

