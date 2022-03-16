LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0042

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. LABS Group has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

