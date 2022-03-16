Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $26.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

