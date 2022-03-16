Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock traded up $28.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.