Lamden (TAU) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $120,013.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.