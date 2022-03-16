LanaCoin (LANA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LanaCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $4.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,767,025,821 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

