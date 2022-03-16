Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.88) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 497.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.14. The company has a market cap of £916.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.91.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

