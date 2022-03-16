Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Tops $73,512.17

Landbox (LAND) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $73,512.17 and approximately $215.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.