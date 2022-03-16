Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 948,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LE traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

