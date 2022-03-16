Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 12,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.