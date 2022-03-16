Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

