Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of LE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
