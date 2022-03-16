Landshare Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Landshare has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $110,673.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,800,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,605 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

