Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 9,534 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

