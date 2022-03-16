Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

QUAL opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

