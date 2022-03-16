Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.
Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)
