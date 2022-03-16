Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $229.69 Million Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,042 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up approximately 26.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 9.66% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $229,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

