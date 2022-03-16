Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $233.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 26.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.72% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $233,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

