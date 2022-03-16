Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $100.65. 5,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,193,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

