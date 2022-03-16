Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000.

VWO stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

