Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $32,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

