Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $105.14 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 12.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $105,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at about $520,000.

ACWV stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

