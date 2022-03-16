Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leonardo from €7.20 ($7.91) to €6.65 ($7.31) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

