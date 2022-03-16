Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Leonteq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.
