Lethean Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Lethean has a market cap of $647,052.15 and $201.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.43 or 0.06682021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00269334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00727018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00469318 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00367755 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

