LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.65. LexinFintech shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 246,652 shares changing hands.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 164,668 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

