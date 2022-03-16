LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

