LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

LHC Group stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

