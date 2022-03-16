Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 1,073,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.90. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

