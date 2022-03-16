LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 699,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,877. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54.
About LifeMD (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
