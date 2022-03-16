LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 699,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get LifeMD alerts:

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,877. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.