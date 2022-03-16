Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $190,951.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00269619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

