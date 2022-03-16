Linear Price Tops $0.0202 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00103571 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,280,846,553 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

