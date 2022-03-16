Liquity Price Down 11.3% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $43.48 million and approximately $661,830.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00006307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,067,503 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

