Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,029.59 or 0.99808011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,120,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

