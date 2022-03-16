Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $86,224.04 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $86,224.04 and approximately $91.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.18 or 1.00200790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00070139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

