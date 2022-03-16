Lithium (LITH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,477,871 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

