LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,531. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LivaNova by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

