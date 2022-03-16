Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 5.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $425.49 and last traded at $425.78. 40,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,556,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.