Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.31

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 6417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Loews by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

