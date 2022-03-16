Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.84

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.84 and traded as high as C$44.88. Logistec shares last traded at C$44.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.56.

About Logistec (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

