Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LMRMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,990. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

