LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.70).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.18. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

