Lossless Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Lossless has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.