Lotto (LOTTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,734.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $2,734.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00265961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

