Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

