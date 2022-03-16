LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON LSL opened at GBX 356 ($4.63) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £374.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.78.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
