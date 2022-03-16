LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LSL opened at GBX 356 ($4.63) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £374.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.78.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.