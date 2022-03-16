Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Purchases $90,000.00 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LHDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

